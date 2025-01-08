Driver hospitalized after Brightline train hits car in North Miami Beach

A driver was hospitalized after a Brightline train struck a car in North Miami Beach Wednesday morning.
The crash happened in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 165th Terrace.
Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the car partially on the tracks with heavy damage. The Brightline train was stopped nearby.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said one adult was being taken to a local hospital for treatment.
North Miami Beach Police officials said the driver of the vehicle disregarded the Brightline traffic arms and lights. They added that the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
No other information was immediately known.
