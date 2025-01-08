North Miami Beach

Driver hospitalized after Brightline train hits car in North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach Police officials said the driver of the vehicle disregarded the Brightline traffic arms and lights

By NBC6

A driver was hospitalized after a Brightline train struck a car in North Miami Beach Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 165th Terrace.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the car partially on the tracks with heavy damage. The Brightline train was stopped nearby.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said one adult was being taken to a local hospital for treatment.

North Miami Beach Police officials said the driver of the vehicle disregarded the Brightline traffic arms and lights. They added that the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately known.

