Person Killed After Brightline Train Strikes Car in Oakland Park

A person was killed after a Brightline train crashed into a car Tuesday in Oakland Park, deputies said.

The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Northeast 62nd Street, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details were not available.

NBC 6's Marissa Bagg has the latest about the new initiatives BSO and Brightline are taking to avoid more fatal crashes.

In 2022 alone, nearly 10 people have been killed in collisions with Brightline trains across Broward and Palm Beach counties.

This week, BSO, Brightline and several law enforcement agencies across Broward launched Operation Crossing Guard, a two-week effort to focus on safety at railroad crossings throughout the county.

Deputies will ticket people for stopping their cars on the tracks, walking across the tracks, or driving around the railroad crossing arms while they’re down.

The tickets deputies will hand out are considered moving violations. If you’re caught crossing the tracks on foot when the railroad arms are down, it will cost you $105. Drivers caught going around the safety arms could receive a ticket totaling $165.