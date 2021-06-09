Person Shot In The Face In Miami Beach

A man was shot in the face in Miami Beach early Wednesday morning, police say.

After a 911 call, officers reported to the sand area of the 6300 block in Miami Beach known as North Beach, where the officers found the victim with a gunshot to the face around the mouth area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center and he is in stable condition.

Detectives are actively working on the investigation and pursuing several leads.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.