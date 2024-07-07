Pet spotlight: Dogs at the Miami-Dade County animal shelter in need of a forever home

By Briana Trujillo

As local shelters face serious overcrowding, officials want to get the word out about the animals in their care that are 100% best friend material.

Here are some of the awesome dogs available for adoption as of July 7, 2024. They're waiting for you at the Miami-Dade County animal shelter.

See all the dogs available for adoption here. Or, you can visit the Pet Adoption and Protection Center located at 3599 NW 79th Avenue in Doral.

And if you're not sure about adopting, we dispel some common myths about the process here.

Meet Linda (#A2400171), a delightful 2-year-old terrier mix with a heart full of love and playful energy! Since arriving at the shelter in December, she has charmed everyone with her sweet nature and joyfully participates in playgroups with her doggy pals. Linda is always loose and wiggly when meeting new friends, making her the perfect companion for an active and loving home.
Meet Luna (#A2187436), a friendly 5-year-old American Bulldog who was found as a stray outside the shelter in March. This affectionate girl loves spending time with her handlers and enjoys participating in playgroups. Luna's warm and sociable nature makes her an ideal companion for a loving home. Courtesy: Miami-Dade County Animal Services
Meet Madlyn (#A2563322), a sweet 3-year-old Pitbull mix who has been at the shelter since March. While she may be a bit shy at first, once she feels comfortable, she warms up and impresses with her knowledge of basic commands like "sit." Madlyn's blend of gentleness and smarts makes her a perfect fit for a home that appreciates her quiet charm and eager-to-please personality. Courtesy: Miami-Dade County Animal Services
Oliver #A2485838 - Meet Oliver #A2485838, a charming 4-year-old black and white American Bulldog mix with adorable pointy ears. Oliver is a people-loving pup, always eager for human companionship. However, he can become overstimulated around other dogs, so he would thrive best as the only pet in a loving home where he can receive all the attention he deserves. Courtesy: Miami-Dade County Animal Services
Meet Minita (#A2533958), a sweet and smart 1-year-old Bull Terrier mix who has been at the shelter for about a month after her previous owner was evicted. Despite her recent upheaval, Minita has already shown she knows the "sit" command and is eager to learn more. Her affectionate nature and quick intelligence make her an ideal companion for a loving and stable home. Courtesy: Miami-Dade County Animal Services
Meet Parker (#A2522652), a lively 7-year-old Bull Terrier mix who arrived at the shelter as a stray in October. Despite his age, Parker remains playful and puppy-like, always ready for fun. His youthful spirit and love for socializing with other dogs in playgroups make him a delightful and entertaining companion for anyone looking to add some joy to their life. Courtesy: Miami-Dade County Animal Services
This is Tyson! We think he shines in his orange bandana. His reference number is A2499982. Courtesy: Miami-Dade County Animal Services
Peter's happy to see you! Will you be his forever family? His reference number is A2499925. Courtesy: Miami-Dade County Animal Services
This handsome, smiley boy is named Ashton. His reference number is A2492908. Courtesy: Miami-Dade County Animal Services
Meet Ohno. Don't let his name fool you; he'll be an "Oh yes!" to his perfect person. His reference number is A2503097. Courtesy: Miami-Dade County Animal Services
Max #A2484162 - Introducing Max #A2484162, a lively 5-year-old terrier mix who arrived at the shelter as a stray and has been waiting for a home for a year. Max is known for his sweet demeanor and playful spirit. He enthusiastically joins in playgroups with his canine companions, showing his social and friendly nature. Courtesy: Miami-Dade County Animal Services
Meet Perly (#A2557091), a gentle 3-year-old terrier mix who has been at the shelter since February. Perly is very sweet but also shy and calm, making her a quiet presence. Her serene nature and loving demeanor will bring a sense of peace and affection to a patient and understanding home. Courtesy: Miami-Dade County Animal Services
Abigail #A2508023 is the perfect example of the saying “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” She is a sweet 3-year-old American bulldog who was brought to our shelter as a confiscate. This strong yet very gentle girl walks well on a leash, can sit, and is very treat motivated. Abigail loves to be pet and to sit beside her human and is a big fur baby who loves to be loved. When given affection she lights up with a huge smile. Give Abigail the gift of a forever home for the holidays. Courtesy: Miami-Dade County Animal Services
If Troy shines at the shelter, we can't wait to see him glow once he's home with you. His reference number is A2486029. Courtesy: Miami-Dade County Animal Services

