Pet spotlight: Dogs at the Miami-Dade County animal shelter in need of a forever home

As local shelters face serious overcrowding, officials want to get the word out about the animals in their care that are 100% best friend material.

Here are some of the awesome dogs available for adoption as of July 7, 2024. They're waiting for you at the Miami-Dade County animal shelter.

See all the dogs available for adoption here. Or, you can visit the Pet Adoption and Protection Center located at 3599 NW 79th Avenue in Doral.

And if you're not sure about adopting, we dispel some common myths about the process here.