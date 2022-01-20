gabby petito case

Petito, Laundrie Families Agree to Split Couple's Belongings: Report

The ultimately tragic search for Gabby Petito, 22, drew worldwide attention last year.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have reached a property agreement, news reports said.

Both families agreed to split the couple's belongings after they're released by the FBI, the Laundries' family attorney told Tampa affiliate WFLA.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"An agreement in principal with respect to the distribution of property between the families has been reached," Steve Bertolino told the station, adding he had no further comment at the time.

The ultimately tragic search for Petito, 22, drew worldwide attention last year. Her strangled body was discovered Sept. 19 on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Local

Oakland Park 22 mins ago

Student, 16, Arrested for Bringing Loaded Gun to High School in Oakland Park

Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Rabbi Sentenced to Home Confinement for Joining Capitol Riot

Laundrie, 23, later killed himself after being named the only person of interest in her death.

An independent report released early January found that Utah police made "several unintentional mistakes" during a traffic stop of Petito and Laundrie on Aug. 12.

The police body camera video of a visibly upset Petito was widely viewed as the investigation unfolded and raised questions about whether a different police response could have prevented her death weeks later.

Associated Press and NBC 6

This article tagged under:

gabby petito caseFBIBrian Laundriemissing persons
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us