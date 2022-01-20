Petito, Laundrie Families Agree to Split Couple's Belongings: Report

The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have reached a property agreement, news reports said.

Both families agreed to split the couple's belongings after they're released by the FBI, the Laundries' family attorney told Tampa affiliate WFLA.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"An agreement in principal with respect to the distribution of property between the families has been reached," Steve Bertolino told the station, adding he had no further comment at the time.

The ultimately tragic search for Petito, 22, drew worldwide attention last year. Her strangled body was discovered Sept. 19 on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Laundrie, 23, later killed himself after being named the only person of interest in her death.

An independent report released early January found that Utah police made "several unintentional mistakes" during a traffic stop of Petito and Laundrie on Aug. 12.

The police body camera video of a visibly upset Petito was widely viewed as the investigation unfolded and raised questions about whether a different police response could have prevented her death weeks later.