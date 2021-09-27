2 Hospitalized After Small Plane Crashes in Miramar

Two people were inside of a small plane when it crashed Monday night in Miramar.
The plane went down on Palm Avenue between Miramar Parkway and Miramar Boulevard, north of Opa-locka Airport, according to the city's police department. That area was shut down for the investigation.
The people inside the plane survived and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown.
Further details were not available.
