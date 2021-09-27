2 Hospitalized After Small Plane Crashes in Miramar

Two people were inside of a small plane when it crashed Monday night in Miramar.

The plane went down on Palm Avenue between Miramar Parkway and Miramar Boulevard, north of Opa-locka Airport, according to the city's police department. That area was shut down for the investigation.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The people inside the plane survived and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

Palm Avenue, from Miramar Pkwy north to Miramar Blvd is closed due to a small plane crash. Two occupants were transported by Miramar Fire-Rescue to the hospital. Expect the road to be closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation. #MiramarPD pic.twitter.com/yEU35RvrjR — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) September 28, 2021

Further details were not available.