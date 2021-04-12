Caught on Camera

‘Please, Don't Kill Me': Man Shot During North Lauderdale Armed Carjacking

BSO searching for suspects in shooting, armed carjacking that left victim hospitalized

Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking and shooting in North Lauderdale that left a man begging for his life in surveillance footage.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. on April 7 in the 6500 block of Southwest 19th Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the surveillance video showed the moments after the victim had been shot.

The victim is seen lying on the ground in front of a car as he's approached by an armed man.

"Don't kill me, please, don't kill me," the victim can be heard pleading in the footage, released by the BSO on Monday.

The gunman walked away and two cars, including the victim's, are seen driving away from the scene.

The victim was brought to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His car was later found in Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives are searching for the gunman and two other suspects believed to have been involved in the crime. They believe the second car involved was a Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

