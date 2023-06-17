Police arrest man accused of allegedly murdering father in front of one-year-old son

Miami-Dade Police detectives have announced the arrest of Monico Galban for the alleged murder of a father in front of his one-year-old son outside their home in Homestead.

According to the police report, the suspect was arrested at NW 154 Avenue and SW 284 Street.

Surveillance video released by police, takes us to the fatal moment on May 29th, 2023, when Jose Guajardo, 27, was struck by the bullets as his mother and one-year-old son played outside the front lawn.

The video shows the victim’s son playing and filling up a kiddie pool as his dad and grandmother stand close by.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Rapid gunfire is then heard before the victim falls to the ground. The toddler panics, drops the hose and runs toward his dad, who was shot multiple times.

It appears the little boy trips over his father during the chaos. The child is then picked up and rushed away from danger. Someone is heard screaming in the background.

According to the police, Galban approached on foot and shot the victim.

Guajardo was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where, despite the best medical efforts to save him, succumbed to his injuries days later, per the report.

A witness described to NBC6 what he heard that day.

“Well, yes, it was like two more times, like a machine gun, about 20 or 30 bullets, it was twice and then it was like five or six bullets and one by one,” said Henry Carrillo, a witness who was nearby.