Police Chase Ends With Car Crash Near Famed Miami Beach Sign

Video from overnight showed a wild police chase in Miami Beach that ended with a crash near the city’s famed welcome sign.

The video, posted by Only in Dade, showed officers in pursuit of a white BMW that was speeding through city streets.

A short time later, the car ended up crashed next to a tree behind the famed Welcome to Miami Beach sign located on the east end of the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

Police have not released any details at this time, including possible injuries or the circumstances surrounding the chase.