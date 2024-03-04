Police discover man's body floating in water near Jackson South Medical Center

Miami-Dade Police are investigating after a body was found in the water.

When officers arrived at the scene Monday, they found a man's body in the water.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near Jackson South Medical Center and captured the body floating upside down in what appeared to be a canal.

Divers and homicide detectives were on the scene earlier Monday and will be investigating the man's death.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.