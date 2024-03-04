Miami-Dade County

Police discover man's body floating in water near Jackson South Medical Center

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating after a body was found in the water.

When officers arrived at the scene Monday, they found a man's body in the water.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near Jackson South Medical Center and captured the body floating upside down in what appeared to be a canal.

Divers and homicide detectives were on the scene earlier Monday and will be investigating the man's death.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us