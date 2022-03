Police in Fort Lauderdale have found a missing 12-year-old who they said is dependent on medication.

Rasheed Carey was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Carey is 5'7" tall and weighs around 90 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Carey went missing late Monday. Just before 10:30 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police said the child was found safely, but did not release further details.

