Fort Lauderdale

Police in Fort Lauderdale Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash

Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday.

The incident happened shortly after 12:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of NE 4th Avenue, officials said.

Investigators said the pedestrian was trying to cross NE 4th Avenue when a dark colored, cargo-style van struck him and fled the scene.

The driver continued to go eastbound on NE 16th Street without stopping, officials said.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials have identified the victim as Glen Flaherty, 55, a resident of Minneapolis.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

