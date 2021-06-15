Police Investigate After Possible Gunshot Inside Miami Beach Apartment

A man was in custody after police responded Tuesday evening to calls about a possible gunshot inside of a Miami Beach apartment.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Meridian Avenue. Police set up a large perimeter around the area of 5th Street and Meridian Ave with a massive law enforcement presence.

Police told residents and visitors to avoid the area and told those who were already inside the perimeter to remain inside.

NBC 6 saw officers in full gear with guns drawn. Officers took a man out of an apartment building in handcuffs.

Police later confirmed that a male inside an apartment was taken into police custody. However, police have not released an update about exactly what happened.

There were no reports of injuries and the investigation continues.