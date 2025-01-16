Police investigate death in downtown Miami; suspect reportedly armed with stick

A death investigation is underway in downtown Miami Thursday morning, and authorities may have detained a suspect who was armed with a stick, according to the Miami Police Department.

At least six police cars could be seen blocking off North Miami Avenue and Northwest 6th Street before 7 a.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said they also found two more victims. One person was in critical condition and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Another was in stable condition.

NBC6 Miami police are investigating a death in downtown Thursday morning, and may have detained a suspect who was armed with a stick.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

After confirming the death, police said they had a possible suspect in custody. According to a preliminary investigation, they were "reportedly armed with a stick."

Authorities did not provide more information about the incident.

NBC6 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.