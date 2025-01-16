Miami Police Department

Police investigate death in downtown Miami; suspect reportedly armed with stick

At least six police cars could be seen blocking off North Miami Avenue and Northwest 6th Street before 7 a.m.

By NBC6

Miami police are investigating a death in downtown Thursday morning, and may have detained a suspect who was armed with a stick.
NBC6

A death investigation is underway in downtown Miami Thursday morning, and authorities may have detained a suspect who was armed with a stick, according to the Miami Police Department.

At least six police cars could be seen blocking off North Miami Avenue and Northwest 6th Street before 7 a.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said they also found two more victims. One person was in critical condition and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Another was in stable condition.

Miami police are investigating a death in downtown Thursday morning, and may have detained a suspect who was armed with a stick.
NBC6
Miami police are investigating a death in downtown Thursday morning, and may have detained a suspect who was armed with a stick.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

After confirming the death, police said they had a possible suspect in custody. According to a preliminary investigation, they were "reportedly armed with a stick."

Authorities did not provide more information about the incident.

NBC6 is working to learn more.

Local

6 to Know Jan 15

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miramar 2 hours ago

‘Let's go': 2 escape fire that consumed Miramar home

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami Police DepartmentMiami
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us