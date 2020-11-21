Miami-Dade County

Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing in Miami Beach

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place overnight in Miami Beach.

According to officials, Miami Beach police officers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving calls of a stabbing.

Upon arriving to the area of 7th Street and Collins Avenue, the officers discovered a male victim with an apparent stab wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses as the investigation continues. The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

