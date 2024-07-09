Fort Lauderdale

Police investigating after 2 people found dead in Fort Lauderdale home

By Brian Hamacher

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the residence in the 1400 block of Northwest 3rd Court shortly before 11 a.m. and found the two bodies.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers at an apartment complex, which was closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

Police haven't released the identities of the two people who were found dead or said how they died.

A death investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Fort Lauderdale
