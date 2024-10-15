Pembroke Pines

Police investigating after body found floating in canal in Pembroke Pines

The discovery was made in the waterway along U.S. 27 at Pines Boulevard

By NBC6

Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday.

The discovery was made in the waterway along U.S. 27 at Pines Boulevard.

Aerial footage showed the body floating face-down in the canal as multiple officers responded.

Pembroke Pines Police haven't released the person's identity or given any other details.

Officials said it's unknown if the incident involves a crime, was a medical issue or was accidental, but said they're actively investigating.

