Police investigating after NAACP building in Fort Lauderdale hit by gunfire

Police are investigating after an NAACP building in Fort Lauderdale was hit by gunfire.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the building at 1100 Northwest 6th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said they received a call of shots fired and found that no one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

Two bullet holes could be seen in a front window at the building.

Police haven't said what may have led to the shooting or whether the building may have been targeted but said their Gun Intelligence Unit is investigating.