Fort Lauderdale

Police investigating after NAACP building in Fort Lauderdale hit by gunfire

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the building at 1100 Northwest 6th Street

By NBC6

Police are investigating after an NAACP building in Fort Lauderdale was hit by gunfire.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the building at 1100 Northwest 6th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said they received a call of shots fired and found that no one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

Two bullet holes could be seen in a front window at the building.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Police are investigating after an NAACP building in Fort Lauderdale was hit by gunfire.
Cherney Amhara/NBC6
Police are investigating after an NAACP building in Fort Lauderdale was hit by gunfire.

Police haven't said what may have led to the shooting or whether the building may have been targeted but said their Gun Intelligence Unit is investigating.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us