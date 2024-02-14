coconut grove

Police investigating Coconut Grove shooting that left man dead

Miami Police officials said officers received a ShotSpotter gunshot alert shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Plaza Street

By Brian Hamacher

Police are investigating a shooting in a Coconut Grove neighborhood Tuesday night that left a man dead.

Miami Police officials said officers received a ShotSpotter gunshot alert shortly after 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Plaza Street.

When officers arrived they found the victim, a man between the ages of 25 and 30, shot multiple times.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition and later died from his injuries. His identity wasn't released.

Footage from the scene showed dozens of evidence markers on the ground and officers closing off the area with crime scene tape.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting.

