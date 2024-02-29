Police investigating fatal crash in North Miami Beach neighborhood

North Miami Beach police are investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday morning.

The crash happened along Northeast 172nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Officials said a white pickup truck veered off the roadway and crashed through a fence before coming to a stop behind some condo buildings.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed thr truck surrounded by investigators and a yellow tarp covering a body next to the truck.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police haven't released the identity of the person who was killed and said the crash remains under investigation.