Police Investigating Fatal Hit and Run Crash in Wynwood

Miami Police officers arrive at the scene near Northwest 20th Street and 1st Avenue, where a body was found with a damaged bicycle nearby

Police are investigation an early morning death in Wynwood that was the result of a hit and run crash.

Miami Police officers arrive at the scene near Northwest 20th Street and 1st Avenue, where a body was found with a damaged bicycle also found nearby.

Officials confirmed the victim's death was the result of a hit and run, but did not released the victim’s identity.

A car was found crashed near a pole along the intersection of Northwest 45th Street and 6th Avenue, but police have not confirmed if it was involved with the death investigation.

Stay tuned to  NBC 6 on air and online for updates

