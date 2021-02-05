Miami-Dade County

Police Investigating Overnight Shooting in NE Miami-Dade

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northeast Miami-Dade County.

A man and woman sustained gunshot wounds while inside their vehicle, police said. The shooting blocked off NW 6th Avenue near 159th Street early Friday morning.

Commuters were advised to take Miami Avenue and 12th Avenue as an alternate.

The road reopened just after 6:30 a.m.

Both the man and woman were transported to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

