Man Shot After Confrontation With Officers in Hollywood Beach: Police

Police are investigating a late night shooting that took place with officers in an area of Hollywood Beach.

Officers arrived at the scene near Ocean Drive at the intersection of Surf Road and Missouri Street just before 11 p.m. Monday after reports of a naked man walking around the area.

Once they arrived, officers found the man armed with a gun. Police attempted to make contact and deescalate the situation, but investigators say the man's actions forced them to open fire.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials have taken over the case and will be conducting the investigation.