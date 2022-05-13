Police: Man Killed While Fighting With Officer at West Palm Beach School

A police officer shot and killed a man who crashed a van outside a South Florida school Friday and then ran into the school's auditorium, officials said.

Students were on campus but not in the theater when the shooting occurred at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, police spokesman Mike Jachles said during a news conference.

The school was placed on lockdown immediately after the crash and shooting. No injuries were reported to students or staff.

City police arrived at the school about a minute after staff called to report the van crash, officials said. About the same time, emergency dispatchers were receiving other reports about a van driving on the wrong side of the road several blocks away.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The van driver had been behaving erratically and was already fighting with a school police officer when the city officer arrived, authorities said. The city officer fired once at the van driver, killing him, officials said.

Police didn't immediately release the names or races of the van driver or the officer who shot him. It also wasn't clear why the van driver went to the school or whether he had a weapon.