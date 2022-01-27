Fort Lauderdale

Police Now Investigating Fort Lauderdale Man's Death in Condo Fire as Homicide

WTVJ-TV

The death of a 93-year-old Fort Lauderdale man — who died in a fire at his condo in December — is now being looked at as a homicide.

A search warrant obtained by NBC 6 shows that an early morning fire back on Dec. 3 at 4010 Galt Ocean Drive is now being investigated as a potential crime.

The fire quickly spread through the 9th-floor apartment, killing Howard Perkins. Keith Rush, Perkins' roommate, told NBC 6 at the time that he believed a lamp fell over and a hot bulb started the fire.

Investigators initially ruled the fire as accidental.

“This case is currently being investigated by our homicide unit. Due to the fact that a person died during the fire, detectives are investigating the case to determine the cause and origin of the fire," Fort Lauderdale Police said in a statement. "At this time, no suspects have been identified in the investigation.”

According to the search warrant, investigators recovered a smoke alarm, clothing, lighters, butane fuel and an unknown liquid.

NBC 6 attempted to reach Rush on Thursday for comment but was unable to find him. The front desk of the condo said Rush hasn't been living there, but he has returned a few times.

Investigators are working to find out what sparked a fire in a Fort Lauderdale apartment early Friday that left a 93-year-old man dead. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleBroward Countycondo firehomicide investigation
