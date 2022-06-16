Police Release Sketch of Suspect Wanted in Armed Sex Battery in Miami Gardens

Police are searching for a suspect behind an armed sexual battery in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police on Thursday released a sketch of the suspect wanted in the incident, which happened around 8:30 p.m. on June 9 in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 183rd Street.

The suspect was armed with a sharp weapon, possibly a knife, police said.

Police described the suspect as being between 20 and 25, around 5-foot-5 with a slim build, clean-shaven, with short unkempt hair.

He was wearing a black "RIP" shirt, dark jeans, red dress shoes, and was carrying a black bookbag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.