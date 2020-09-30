Fort Lauderdale

Police Search for Answers After Man Found Slain in Fort Lauderdale

Body of Hee Sung Ahn found near rental car with apparent bullet hole in windshield

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found slain in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday at 1450 Southwest 8th Court when officers responded to reports of a man in the roadway and found the body of 53-year-old Hee Sung Ahn, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

A rental car belonging to Ahn was found nearby with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the windshield, officials said.

Ahn was a resident of Hollywood, police said. A social media profile said Ahn was a former U.S. Army medic and had worked for Florida Power & Light.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

