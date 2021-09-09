Miami-Dade

Police Search for Driver After Mother Killed in Homestead Hit-and-Run

Odalys Triolet, 52, was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning while crossing the street

By Johnny Archer

Courtesy

A South Florida man is heartbroken after losing his mother to a hit-and-run driver earlier this week.

Odalys Triolet, 52, was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning while crossing the street along Southwest 152nd Avenue and Harding Lane.

"I'm destroyed, man. Heartbroken. I can't believe I lost my mom like this," said her son, Christopher Triolet.

Surveillance video showed another car stopping to help around 5 a.m. Minutes later, the police arrive at the scene. But the person responsible was nowhere to be found.

"If they can find something in their heart to come forward. It's my mom. Everybody has family," Christopher Triolet said. "And we have to live with this for the rest of our lives. And if anybody can come forward, it would mean a lot."

Memories of Odalys Triolet now sit at the intersection where she was killed. Miami-Dade police are still looking for answers and justice for the mom, grandmother and aunt who was loved by so many.

"I've been crying for two days straight. I've been trying to stay strong," Christopher Triolet said. "My family needs me right now. If I stay down, they are going to keep down. I'm trying to lift them up a little bit."

