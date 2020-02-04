Police Search for Pair in Hollywood Tesla Burglary

Police are searching for a woman and man who they say worked together to burglarize a man's car in Hollywood.

Surveillance footage shows a female suspect leaving the residence on the 2200 block of Grant Street at around 7 a.m. Friday. She is seen unlocking a white Tesla parked in the driveway and then walking away with the key fob. Moments later, a male in a hoodie is seen getting into the Tesla and burglarizing the vehicle.

A gold Rolex watch worth $36,000, along with his $500 key fob to the Tesla were stolen, Hollywood police said.

The victim told police he met the female suspect at a club on Miami Beach the night before and took her back to his friend's house in Hollywood. He said he woke up hours later, and she was missing, along with his key fob.

The female suspect was described as Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-2, 120 pounds, with long, dark hair and a piercing below her nose and on her right cheek. The victim said her name was Carolina.

Anyone with information should call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411, or call Crime Stoppers at 54-493-8477 (TIPS).