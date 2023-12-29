Lauderhill

Police search for prisoner that escaped custody in Lauderhill

Gerald Pendergrass is the suspect who was allegedly involved in an aggravated store robbery that happened in Palm Beach County

Lauderhill Police have issued a warning about a prisoner that escaped custody Thursday evening.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, authorities made contact with Gerald Pendergrass, the suspect who was allegedly involved in an aggravated store robbery that happened in Palm Beach County.

While he was being transported, Pendergrass pulled away from the officer’s grasp and fled the scene.

Police said he is still on the run and anyone with information should either call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

