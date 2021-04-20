Police Search For Woman Promising ‘Witchcraft Services,' $100K Stolen From Victims in Naples

The Naples Police Department is looking for a mysterious woman advertised around Golden Gate and East Naples, promising to solve relationship problems using “witchcraft services,” according to police.

The woman reportedly swindled more than $100,000 combined from at least 10 victims in an elaborate and disturbing scheme, the Naples Police Department reported.

According to police, ads were found in free Hispanic newspapers, radio ads on local Hispanic radio stations and laundromats and stores in the Golden Gate and East Naples area. The media ads were published in December 2020 leading to the in-person scam beginning mid-January 2021.

Victims describe the subject as possibly Hispanic or Eastern European, speaking Spanish with an unknown accent or dialect, approximately 5’2”, medium build, with blonde hair with dark roots, and light brown eyes.

Anyone with information or who can identify the woman in the composite sketches is asked to call the Naples Police Department at 239-213-4844 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.