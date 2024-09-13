Police searching for man accused of burglarizing ATMs in Hialeah

Police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing multiple ATMs in Hialeah.

The man is wanted in connection with at least two burglaries at Regions Bank branches at 3700 W. 12th Avenue and 2899 W. 4th Avenue, Hialeah Police said Friday.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras during both of the crimes, where he forcefully opened the ATM doors and attempted to remove internal components, police said.

Images and a video of the suspect at one of the ATMs were released by police on Friday.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Both incidents happened in the early morning hours. The suspect wore a white baseball cap and was driving a small, white 4-door vehicle with an unknown tag.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call them at 305-687-2525.