Police Searching for Miami Man Missing For Nearly One Week

63-year-old Rafael Camacho was last seen August 12th from an apartment located at 2960 Flagler Street and has not been heard from since

Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing nearly one week ago.

63-year-old Rafael Camacho was last seen August 12th from an apartment located at 2960 Flagler Street and has not been heard from since.

Camacho is 5’6” tall and weighs 180 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. Police did not say what he was last seen wearing but did say he has a pacemaker and suffers from hypertension.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 305-603-6300 or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

