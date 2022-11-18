Police Searching for Missing Oakland Park Woman in Need of Assistance

Officers are asking for the public's help to find a missing Oakland Park woman who may be in need of medication.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 38-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen Thursday around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 5757 North Dixie Highway.

Cohen is 5'9" tall and weighs around 150 pounds. BSO said she deals with mental illnesses that requires medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 954-764-HELP.