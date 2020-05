Authorities are asking residents in a Miami Springs neighborhood to stay indoors after an armed robbery in the area Sunday evening.

Miami Springs Police say three armed men are in the area between Curtiss Circle to the 100 block of South Royal Poinciana Boulevard.

Robbery/Shooting - Occurred police perimeter is active right now from Curtiss Circle to 100 block of South Royal Poinciana Blvd. and going south. STAY in your homes. Three (3) armed black males in the area. NO other information is available right now. — Miami Springs Police (@MiamiSpringsPD) May 18, 2020

A police perimeter is being set.

