Police Trying to ID Man Found Dead in Trash Fire in Miami-Dade

Authorities are trying to identify a man whose body was found after crews put out a trash fire in Miami-Dade last week.

Miami-Dade Police have released a facial composite of the victim, whose body was found Friday morning after fire rescue crew put out a fire near the Cottage Cove Apartments in the 18900 block of Northeast 1st Place.

The man who died was 20 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-8, with a slim build.

Homicide investigators are looking into how the man died.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

