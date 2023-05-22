Pompano Beach Murder Suspect Shot and Killed by SWAT, His Brother Arrested: BSO

A man sought in connection with a murder in Pompano Beach earlier this month was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers, while his brother was arrested and is facing charges, officials said.

Brandon and Zonchez Prince had been wanted in the May 12 killing of 32-year-old Andrew Ford in Pompano Beach, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Ford had been gunned down in the 2300 block of Northwest 6th Street.

Detectives had identified the siblings as suspects in Ford's killing, and warrants were issued for their arrests, officials said.

On Friday, 39-year-old Zonchez Prince was located in Clay County by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO’s SWAT deputies attempted to take Zonchez Prince into custody, but he pulled out a firearm, forcing the deputies to discharge their weapons, killing him, officials said.

On Sunday, Broward Sheriff's deputies found 34-year-old Brandon Prince in Fort Lauderdale, where he was taken into custody.

Brandon Prince was booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge, and was being held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Broward Sheriff's Office Brandon Prince

Officials haven't given a possible motive in Ford's killing.