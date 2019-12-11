Miami-Dade

PortMiami Welcomes Largest Container Ship to Dock in Florida

The 167-foot wide CMA CGM Magellan can hold between 120,000 and 146,000 pallets.

The largest container ship to ever call on a Florida port sailed into PortMiami early Wednesday morning.

Officials from the county, including Mayor Carlos Gimenez and others, welcomed the CMA CGM Magellan into the port. The 167-foot wide vessel can hold between 120,000 and 146,000 pallets.

Gimenez and Tourism and Ports Committee chairwoman Rebeca Sosa spoke on the county’s commitment to business and the need for continued enhancement at PortMiami to allow cargo ships of this size to dock.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers currently is doing a feasibility study as part of the city’s Harbor Safety and Navigational Channel improvement program.

