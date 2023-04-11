Poseidon's Fury at Universal Orlando to Close Permanently

The Poseidon's Fury attraction at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure will be closing permanently next month.

The attraction will officially close on May 10, park officials said Tuesday.

The park said it will be replaced with "exciting new experiences," but didn't elaborate on what that would include.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Poseidon's Fury opened at the same time as Islands of Adventure in 1999 in the Lost Continent area.

Guests follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea. Once they journey far beneath the ocean, they're "caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkennon."

Also starting on May 10, “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade will undergo an extended closure to make way for future show enhancements.

Universal Orlando is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of WTVJ-TV / NBC 6.