Pregnant Woman Killed in Labor Day Crash in Oakland Park: BSO

Authorities are investigating a Labor Day crash that left a young pregnant woman dead in Oakland park.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. Monday in the area of East Oakland Park Boulevard near North Dixie Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said 20-year-old Julie Ybanez, of Royal Palm Beach was a passenger in a car that collided with another car while trying to turn onto North Dixie Highway.

The car Ybanez was in crashed into a utility pole, trapping her in the front seat, officials said.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the drivers of both cars and Ybanez to Broward Health Medical Center.

Ybanez, who was six months pregnant, was later pronounced deceased. Doctors delivered the baby in an attempt to save his life, but he died a short time later, officials said.

The two drivers sustained injuries that were not life threatening.

BSO traffic homicide detectives are still investigating the crash.