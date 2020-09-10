Broward County

Pregnant Woman Killed in Labor Day Crash in Oakland Park: BSO

Officials said 20-year-old Julie Ybanez, of Royal Palm Beach was killed in the crash

NBC 6

Authorities are investigating a Labor Day crash that left a young pregnant woman dead in Oakland park.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. Monday in the area of East Oakland Park Boulevard near North Dixie Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said 20-year-old Julie Ybanez, of Royal Palm Beach was a passenger in a car that collided with another car while trying to turn onto North Dixie Highway.

Local

News You Should Know 6 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Miami-Dade Cuts Ties With School Platform, UM Set to Unveil New ‘Turnover Chain' in Opener

Broward County 20 hours ago

Well-Known Attorney Among 2 Killed in Triple Shooting at Hollywood Home

The car Ybanez was in crashed into a utility pole, trapping her in the front seat, officials said.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the drivers of both cars and Ybanez to Broward Health Medical Center.

Ybanez, who was six months pregnant, was later pronounced deceased. Doctors delivered the baby in an attempt to save his life, but he died a short time later, officials said.

The two drivers sustained injuries that were not life threatening.

BSO traffic homicide detectives are still investigating the crash.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyOakland Park
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us