Primer micro-schools aim to shift education in South Florida

Inside of Miami’s Primer Micro-school, it’s not uncommon to see one group of kids reading independently, while another works on reading apps online, and down the hall another group works on an ocean conservation project.

All of the students are purposely grouped based on their abilities and levels which is at the core of Primer’s module of learning.

“Personalized education is a huge thing," said Alexandra Bernini, the parent of a 4th grade student at Primer Microschool. "She can kind of guide herself and work at whatever level she is at. So if she is struggling with something, there is time and space and availability."

For parents like Bernini, choosing a micro-school was the perfect alternative to public school.

“What is most important is that the technology is being used in the right way,” said Luis Martinez, the parent of a 7th grader. "It's being used to learn and to teach."

While the class sizes are smaller, students are still able to interact with students their age virtually at other Primer locations across Florida and Arizona.

“I still get amazing teachers from all over the world that can teach me so many different things,” said Victoria Vijil, a 4th grade student. “Instead of just some teachers from here that can teach me a few things.”

There are six primer locations in South Florida. To learn more about the application and scholarship process head to primer.com.