Private Investigator Believes Noemi Bolivar Could Still Be Alive

A private investigator believes 22-year-old Noemi Bolivar -- who Hollywood Police say has been missing for months -- could still be alive.

Joe Carrillo, who has searched for and found missing people for years, told NBC 6 that he sparked activity on the "Bring Noemi Home" Facebook page -- last month Bolivar initiated a text conversation with three friends, saying nothing, and then mysteriously powered down her phone.

"I believe that was a message that, 'I am OK,' and the fact that she has not back communicated with anybody possibly could mean, 'leave me alone,'" Carrillo said.

The disappearance of Bolivar, who was last seen Feb. 11, has gripped her tight-knit Mormon community in Hollywood.

"Noemi had some very serious inner struggles, and the struggles had to do with her belief and the acceptance of her belief in her church," Carrillo said.

Police released a surveillance photo showing Bolivar getting on a bus in the 7000 block of Sheridan Street on the day she disappeared. She also sent a picture to a friend that day from the Anne kolb Nature Center.

Police are investigating, and Carrillo is still searching, believing that Bolivar is well aware of the search efforts.

"The only thing that we wanna do is get a solid proof of life," Carrillo said. "Not that her phone went on and to be able to tell her parents your daughter is alive and well."

Anyone who knows of Bolivar's whereabouts should contact the Hollywood Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

