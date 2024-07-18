Prosecutors to seek death for 4 charged in 2021 mass shooting at Miami-Dade banquet hall

Four men who were charged last month in connection with the deadly 2021 mass shooting outside a Miami-Dade banquet hall are now facing a possible death sentence.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that they are seeking the death penalty for the four men charged in the May 30, 2021 shooting outside the El Mula banquet hall that left three people dead and 20 others injured.

Allen Gregory Chambers, Jr., Willie Zavon Hill, Eugene Anthony Holmes and Jacarree Brian Green were charged last month with three counts of first-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the shooting.

All four have pleaded not guilty, and are due back in court in September.

Prosecutors said the men went to El Mula that night to target members of a rival gang as the banquet hall hosted an album release party.

Surveillance video showed masked gunmen run from a stolen white Nissan Pathfinder, opening fire and killing 32-year-old Shanique Peterson, 26-year-old Desmond Owens and 26-year-old Clayton Dillard III.

According to an arrest warrant, cell phone and GPS records established Holmes as the driver of the Pathfinder, and Green as the driver of a black Cadillac, and revealed Hill and Chambers as gunmen who exited that car.

A fifth suspect, Davonte Barnes, had been previously arrested in the shooting. In November, Barnes was sentenced to life in prison for his role as a lookout in the shooting.

In 2021, police also arrested Warneric Buckner for his suspected role in the shooting—Buckner was identified as one of the men in the Pathfinder, but prosecutors had to drop charges after they said detectives improperly got a confession after he asked for attorney.

Buckner was also charged in connection with the murder of 6 year-old Chassidy Saunders in 2021. He pleaded not guilty in that case, which is ongoing.