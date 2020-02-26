Florida

Red Sox Prospect Kept Away From Team Amid Concerns Over Coronavirus

The player, 20-year-old Chih-Jung Liu, had been asked to stay away from the Boston Red Sox's spring training headquarters in Florida in what a team spokesperson said is an “overabundance of caution”

FT. MYERS, FL – FEBRUARY 15: Baseballs are shown during a Boston Red Sox team workout on February 15, 2020 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

A prospect with the Boston Red Sox was kept at a southwest Florida hotel over concerns about the coronavirus.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reported Wednesday that the player, 20-year-old Chih-Jung Liu, has been asked to stay away from the team’s spring training headquarters in Fort Myers in what a team spokesperson said is an “overabundance of caution.”

The station reports that Liu, who arrived in Florida from Taiwan last week, has been allowed to move around the hotel and travel in the city.

A team official told NBC 6 that Liu will be allowed back at the facility on Thursday and is expected to be fully involved in practices by this weekend.

As of now, no other teams holding spring training in Florida have reported any containment cases with players from nations dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

