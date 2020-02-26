Red Sox Prospect Kept Away From Team Amid Concerns Over Coronavirus

A prospect with the Boston Red Sox was kept at a southwest Florida hotel over concerns about the coronavirus.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reported Wednesday that the player, 20-year-old Chih-Jung Liu, has been asked to stay away from the team’s spring training headquarters in Fort Myers in what a team spokesperson said is an “overabundance of caution.”

The station reports that Liu, who arrived in Florida from Taiwan last week, has been allowed to move around the hotel and travel in the city.

A team official told NBC 6 that Liu will be allowed back at the facility on Thursday and is expected to be fully involved in practices by this weekend.

As of now, no other teams holding spring training in Florida have reported any containment cases with players from nations dealing with the coronavirus crisis.