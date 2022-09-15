Psychiatric Patient Charged with Attempted Murder in Pembroke Pines

What began as a medical emergency at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines has become a case of attempted murder, according to court records.

Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested by 11 p.m. Tuesday at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue was called to the hospital about 7 a.m. to treat a resident for a possible heart attack, but paramedics took him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood for treatment of head wounds, officials said.

As the day progressed, investigators determined the critically injured patient had been attacked and fellow resident Ramseur was taken into custody, police said.

He said nothing at his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon, where he was ordered to remain in the Broward County Jail without bond on a charge of attempted murder.

The patient’s name was not released by authorities.