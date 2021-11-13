Florida Keys

Python Joyrides Around South Florida on Sailboat from Keys

By AP

A 7-foot-python looking for a joyride snuck onto a sailboat in the Florida Keys and ended up staying onboard until the boat reached the other side of the state, police said.

The crew found the massive snake in the boat's shower after they docked in Marco Island on Friday. Marco Island police quickly responded and transferred the invasive snake into the custody of a local wildlife handler, according to a news release.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The police department posted multiple photos of a uniformed officer grinning wildly on the boat with the python coiled multiple times around his arm.

Pythons believed to be descended from pets freed from captivity over past decades are now ravaging native species in parts of South Florida and overrunning the Everglades. The pythons, which can grow to 20 feet (6.1 meters) and 200 pounds (90 kilograms), are devouring native mammal and bird populations.

The U.S. Geological Survey says there is no evidence of pythons are swimming from the Everglades to the Keys, but they didn't rule it out entirely.

Local

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Nov 12

Kids as Young as 5 Can Get the Covid Vaccine, Now Available at These Miami-Dade Schools

Parkland Shooting 2 hours ago

Parkland Activists Heal Over Years While Pushing Gun Reform

“Because pythons regularly escape or are released from captivity, it can be difficult to determine whether a snake encountered in the Keys arrived there by swimming from the mainland or was a former captive pet on the island,” the agency said. “Given the python’s apparent ability to disperse via salt water, however, island residents and resource managers need to stay vigilant.”

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysOnly in FloridaMarco Islandu.s. geological survey
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us