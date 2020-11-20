first alert weather

Rain Chances Increasing for Weekend Across South Florida

The breeze is still with us Friday, keeping a high risk of rip currents in play along with a small craft advisory

NBC Universal, Inc.

After drying out for much of the work week, South Florida will see the wet weather make its return heading into the weekend and start of the holiday week.

The breeze is still with us Friday, keeping a high risk of rip currents in play along with a small craft advisory. Seas could still hit 9 feet at times off the Miami-Dade and Broward coastlines and 11 feet across the Florida Straits.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know: Local Airports Concerned After Travel Warning, Keeping Your Phone Safe From QR Hackers

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

The small craft advisory and high rip current risk is now extended into Sunday. Look for highs Friday to top out in the low 80s with a touch more humidity.

Rain chances creep up this weekend with scattered showers in the forecast. Winds will continue to dial back a bit but the breeze will still be there. Highs stay locked into the low 80s. We look to dry out once again next week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us