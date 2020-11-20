Rain Chances Increasing for Weekend Across South Florida

After drying out for much of the work week, South Florida will see the wet weather make its return heading into the weekend and start of the holiday week.

The breeze is still with us Friday, keeping a high risk of rip currents in play along with a small craft advisory. Seas could still hit 9 feet at times off the Miami-Dade and Broward coastlines and 11 feet across the Florida Straits.

The small craft advisory and high rip current risk is now extended into Sunday. Look for highs Friday to top out in the low 80s with a touch more humidity.

Rain chances creep up this weekend with scattered showers in the forecast. Winds will continue to dial back a bit but the breeze will still be there. Highs stay locked into the low 80s. We look to dry out once again next week.