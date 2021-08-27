Rain Chances Remain High Friday, Into The Weekend Across South Florida

After a hot and drier early and middle part of the work week, South Florida could be in store for a much wetter end to the week with rain sticking around in the forecast.

Our breezy pattern continues with mainly morning showers and storms for your Friday. The afternoon should offer up more sunshine with highs reaching 90 degrees.

The breeze will be pleasant, but it will keep a moderate risk of rip currents in play. Small craft should exercise caution as well.

NBC 6's Adam Berg has the latest on the storm not expected to impact South Florida this weekend, but will have an impact on the Gulf Coast.

Ida passes south and west of us this weekend. As it stands right now, Saturday should be drier than Sunday. Ida will not impact South Florida outside of keeping the breeze in play. Highs will top out around 90.

Rain chances drop into next week with low rain chances by the middle of the week.