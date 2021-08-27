first alert weather

Rain Chances Remain High Friday, Into The Weekend Across South Florida

The breeze will be pleasant, but it will keep a moderate risk of rip currents in play

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a hot and drier early and middle part of the work week, South Florida could be in store for a much wetter end to the week with rain sticking around in the forecast.

Our breezy pattern continues with mainly morning showers and storms for your Friday. The afternoon should offer up more sunshine with highs reaching 90 degrees.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The breeze will be pleasant, but it will keep a moderate risk of rip currents in play. Small craft should exercise caution as well.

NBC 6's Adam Berg has the latest on the storm not expected to impact South Florida this weekend, but will have an impact on the Gulf Coast.

Ida passes south and west of us this weekend. As it stands right now, Saturday should be drier than Sunday. Ida will not impact South Florida outside of keeping the breeze in play. Highs will top out around 90.

Rain chances drop into next week with low rain chances by the middle of the week.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 to Know: Concerns Over Miami Beach Safety Following Random Shooting

COVID-19 12 hours ago

Pregnant Widow Talks About Pulling Through After Husband Dies of COVID

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us