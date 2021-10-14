first alert weather

Rain Chances Remain Lower to End Work Week Across South Florida

A weak front arrives late into the weekend and that helps to bring some drier, more comfortable air to the area by early next week

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're looking for some relief from the wet weather across parts of South Florida this week, Thursday just might be the day.

A mostly quiet day is in the forecast with only spotty rain chances. Highs land in the upper 80s with feels like temps in the low 90s.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Rain chances are moderate through the rest of the work week before dropping even more by the weekend.

Local

News You Should Know 25 mins ago

6 to Know: Demonstrators Urge Vote Against Earlier ‘Last Call' in Miami Beach

newsletters Oct 12

Get Stories That Matter to You in Your Inbox, Sign Up for NBC 6 South Florida's Newsletters

A weak front arrives late into the weekend and that helps to bring some drier, more comfortable air to the area by early next week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us