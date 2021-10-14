Rain Chances Remain Lower to End Work Week Across South Florida

If you're looking for some relief from the wet weather across parts of South Florida this week, Thursday just might be the day.

A mostly quiet day is in the forecast with only spotty rain chances. Highs land in the upper 80s with feels like temps in the low 90s.

Rain chances are moderate through the rest of the work week before dropping even more by the weekend.

A weak front arrives late into the weekend and that helps to bring some drier, more comfortable air to the area by early next week.