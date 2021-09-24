Rainy Friday Across South Florida Before Weekend Arrival of First Fall Front

The wet weather that South Florida has encountered this work week will stick around Friday ahead of the first front of the fall season in our area.

The area's weather pattern is holding strong and you can expect more in the way of morning sunshine and afternoon storms right into the weekend.

Boating and beaching should work out for you as winds are light, just maybe consider going early in the day. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with sky high humidity.

Changes are brewing! A front will push through during the second half of the day Sunday, setting up a comfortable evening and first few days of next week.

Don't expect a drop in temperatures, but the drop in humidity will be palpable. We wait a long time here in South Florida for these humidity drops. Get out there and enjoy it!